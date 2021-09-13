SHSU closing all campuses due to Tropical Storm Nicholas

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Sam Houston State University is closing all campuses ahead of the landfall of Tropical Storm Nicholas.

Main campus, The Woodlands Center and College of Osteopathic Medicine will close at 6 p.m. tonight. Old Main Market and General’s Market will remain open until 8 p.m.

All campuses and Newton Gresham Library will remain closed on Sept. 14, except for essential personnel. Dining Services will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

