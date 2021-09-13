Texas A&M Volleyball Travels to Take on Texas State

SAN MARCOS, Texas – Riding a five-match win streak, Texas A&M volleyball hits the road this week to take on the Texas State Bobcats in a Tuesday evening matchup at Strahan Arena. First serve is slated for 6 p.m. and the match is available for stream via ESPN+ and the ESPN app.

The Maroon & White boast a 6-2 record through the early portion of the nonconference slate and will run up against a 2-7 Bobcat squad that has played a trio of teams ranked in the top 10 of the AVCA coaches poll. Entering the 29th meeting between the two programs, Texas A&M holds a commanding 25-3 lead and has not lost a matchup with Texas State in any venue since 1991.

A&M arrives in San Marcos riding high after clinching the Texas A&M Invitational title last weekend, earning a trio of victories against Houston, UAlbany and UTSA. A&M’s setter and captain Camille Conner was voted the tournament’s MVP, while middle blocker Mallory Talbert also landed a spot on the all-tournament team. The Aggies were dominant in practically every statistical category and handed Houston its first loss of the season, recording a season-high 69 kills as a group.

Individually, Morgan Christon and Lauren Davis continue to serve as the Aggies primary offensive options on either pin, with Christon now leading the team in total kills with 92 while Davis ranks second with 89 so far this year. Both players average more than 3.40 kills per set and more than 3.70 points per frame. Conner continues to pave the way for A&M’s offensive attack, leading the team with 10.17 assists per set through the first eight matches of the year. Macy Carrabine leads the Aggie defense on the back row, topping the team in digs with 131 this season.

Under the leadership of second-year head coach Sean Huiet, the Bobcats welcome A&M into the fray coming off a 1-1 performance at the Bobcat Invitational, defeating Alabama in four sets before falling to Miami in a sweep. The Bobcats are led offensively by a trio of players that have logged 60 or more kills in 2021, headlined by Jada Gardner, Janell Fitzgerald and Lauren Teske. On the back row, Kayla Granado leads the program with 121 digs.

