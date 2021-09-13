Texas A&M’s Peevy Named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M’s Jayden Peevy was named the Southeastern Conference Defensive Lineman of the Week for the second time in his career after the Aggies 10-7 win over Colorado in Denver, the league office announced Monday.

Peevy, a super senior from Bellaire, Texas, snatched his first career interception and finished second on the team with seven tackles against the Buffaloes including five solo stops. The defensive tackle registered a pass break up and a pair of tackles resulting in the loss of six yards on the day.

Peevy and the Aggie defense would come up with a goal-line stand in the second quarter after Colorado reached the five-yard line and faced a third-and-one. The defense stuffed the third and fourth-down attempt for no gain with Peevy being involved in both tackles.

As the game progressed, the A&M defense continued to rise to the challenge, as they did not allow a third-down conversion and held the Buffs to one first down in the second half. Colorado gained 62 yards in their final eight drives of the game, registering just 2.5 yards per play on those eight drives.

Peevy and the Aggies are scheduled to host New Mexico at Kyle Field for an 11 a.m. kickoff on SEC Network.

Southeastern Conference Players of the Week – Sept. 13

OFFENSIVE

Chris Rodriguez Jr., RB, Kentucky

Stetson Bennett, QB, Georgia

DEFENSIVE

Hayden Henry, LB, Arkansas

SPECIAL TEAMS

Parker White, PK, South Carolina

Joseph Bulovas, PK, Vanderbilt

DEFENSIVE LINE

Jayden Peevy, DL, Texas A&M

OFFENSIVE LINE

Charles Cross, Mississippi State

FRESHMAN

Cam Little, PK Arkansas