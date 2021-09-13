Advertisement

Texas A&M’s Peevy Named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week

Jayden Peevy Texas A&M Football
Jayden Peevy Texas A&M Football(Texas A&M Athletics)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M’s Jayden Peevy was named the Southeastern Conference Defensive Lineman of the Week for the second time in his career after the Aggies 10-7 win over Colorado in Denver, the league office announced Monday.

Peevy, a super senior from Bellaire, Texas, snatched his first career interception and finished second on the team with seven tackles against the Buffaloes including five solo stops. The defensive tackle registered a pass break up and a pair of tackles resulting in the loss of six yards on the day.

Peevy and the Aggie defense would come up with a goal-line stand in the second quarter after Colorado reached the five-yard line and faced a third-and-one. The defense stuffed the third and fourth-down attempt for no gain with Peevy being involved in both tackles.

As the game progressed, the A&M defense continued to rise to the challenge, as they did not allow a third-down conversion and held the Buffs to one first down in the second half. Colorado gained 62 yards in their final eight drives of the game, registering just 2.5 yards per play on those eight drives.

Peevy and the Aggies are scheduled to host New Mexico at Kyle Field for an 11 a.m. kickoff on SEC Network.

Southeastern Conference Players of the Week – Sept. 13

OFFENSIVE

Chris Rodriguez Jr., RB, Kentucky

Stetson Bennett, QB, Georgia

DEFENSIVE

Hayden Henry, LB, Arkansas

SPECIAL TEAMS

Parker White, PK, South Carolina

Joseph Bulovas, PK, Vanderbilt

DEFENSIVE LINE

Jayden Peevy, DL, Texas A&M

OFFENSIVE LINE

Charles Cross, Mississippi State

FRESHMAN

Cam Little, PK Arkansas

Most Read

11:30pm Advisory from the National Hurricane Center
Monitoring Nicholas: Tropical Storm Watch issued for parts of the Brazos Valley
Krispy Kreme, College Station
Police investigating break-ins at multiple BCS donut shops early Monday morning
Texas A&M student dies from COVID-19
Texas A&M student passes away due to complications from COVID-19
A 21-year-old and a 19-year-old were both arrested on driving while intoxicated charges this...
Two drivers arrested on DWI charges following separate rollover crashes this weekend
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window

Latest News

Arkansas vs Texas A&M
Kick Time Announced for Texas A&M vs Arkansas
NFL Aggies: Week One
Aggies Play Oklahoma State to 1-1 Draw
No. 16 Texas A&M Set for Maridoe Collegiate Invitational