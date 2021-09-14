Aggies hope to carry 2nd half defensive momentum into this week

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Football team picked up their 10th win in a row after escaping Colorado with a 10-7 victory. While the big news from Saturday’s game was quarterback Haynes King’s injury, it was also a tale of two halves for the Aggie defense.

Colorado scored early in the game and had over 200 yards of total offense in the first half, but after the break, the Aggies said they had a different mentality and were locked in. A&M held the Buffaloes to just 54 yards of total offense and didn’t allow a single third-down conversion in the second half. The Aggies said the way they ended the game is something that can hopefully carry over to this week against New Mexico.

”We really cleaned some things up from the first game in our pass rush, allowing leakage yardage what I call it, really good yards, but undisciplined yards,” A&M Head Football Coach Jimbo Fisher said. “When we do that, when we play with discipline and intensity and with a purpose and understand the urgency, I think we’re a really, really good defensive football team. I think they did that. I think they realized the game had to turn up, and I think maybe this was a good wake-up call,” Fisher added.

“We knew going into the game that the defense had to step up a lot,” A&M defensive back Antonio Johnson said. “The momentum itself, we just know the preparation this week has got to be that much more on both sides of the ball. Coming home, we’ve got to defend our home turf,” Johnson added.

The Aggies and Lobos kick-off at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday. A&M will be looking to improve to a perfect 5-0 all-time against New Mexico.

