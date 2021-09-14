Be Remarkable: Taylor Carlson is taking care of her community in and outside her church

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Taylor Carlson’s office has a certain theme to it.

“Yes, my office is Mr. Rogers themed. I love Mr. Rogers. I love how he talks about caring for people who are different than you who are in different stages of their life,” said Carlson. “He brought people together in hope and in truth and so that’s one of my goals.”

Carlson is the Care and Community Outreach Director at Brazos Fellowship Church in College Station. It’s her job to make sure the spiritual and emotional needs of the congregation and the community are being met by connecting them with area non-profit and other available resources.

“For Taylor, it’s more than just a job, it’s just who she is. It’s her calling, it’s her passion, it’s her purpose in life to help people,” said friend Jennifer Briggs.

“She really is what you think about when you think of a Church. She is in charge of the care and community outreach and she does a great job for us,” said Executive Pastor Shawn Parish. “Everything she does here, her heart is behind it along with a desire to help people.”

“She keeps me in check. She’s with me, the highs, the lows, and everything in between,” said friend Amy Loggins.

Carlson moved here from San Antonio after marrying her husband who was already a member of the Brazos Fellowship. She began volunteering and later she was offered employment.

“I didn’t want to go anyplace else. This is exactly where I wanted to be,” she said.

Mr. Rogers once said, “When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.’” For many, Taylor is an example of that kind of help. She’s caring, compassionate, always available, and sincerely wants to guide people through the good times and bad.

“Every day is different. Sometimes it’s helping a family in need and sometimes it’s helping people on the best day of their lives like a wedding or the hardest day of their lives like a funeral and realizing that God’s at work in the midst of all of it,” said Carlson.

This is why KBTX and Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers are proud to present Taylor Carlson with this week’s Be Remarkable award.

If you have someone you want to nominate for our Be Remarkable campaign click here! Be Remarkable airs on News 3 at 6 p.m. every other Monday and is proudly sponsored and made possible by Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.