Brazos Valley Promise Program helps local students get to college

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University is partnering with local school districts to establish a new program to ensure Brazos Valley students from low-income families complete high school and can attend Texas A&M or another college of their choice.

With the help of local partnerships, the Brazos Valley Promise Program will eventually identify up to 200 seventh-grade students from the Brazos Valley area each year to participate in the program. Beginning in the summer before their eighth-grade year, the students will start a comprehensive preparation program that will ensure they successfully complete high school and that guaranteed tuition support awaits them at Texas A&M. All students who complete the Brazos Valley Promise Program will receive a four-year, full-tuition scholarship to Texas A&M, if admitted, and continued mentorship and support until they graduate.

“It’s going to be a huge benefit to the students in our community and to the parents,” said Texas A&M Director of Strategic Partnerships Marcus Cooper, “we’re going to be educating them and giving them resources and tools and information about all the different components that need to be aware of as they’re not only getting prepared to go to college but also while they’re in school.”

Cooper explained that the program aims to make Texas A&M more accessible to local students who lack the resources to take advantage of the world-class opportunities in their own backyard. He says the goal is to help these students stay in school, graduate from high school and gain admission to Texas A&M or another college of their choice.

Through residential experiences on campus in the summers, seminars during the school year, and college admissions preparation, Brazos Valley Promise Program participants will learn about new subjects and career paths, and gain the confidence to plan their futures.

Program benefits include enhanced support of local students, a demonstrated commitment to supporting local communities, increased participation from underrepresented populations where transportation and housing are not primary obstacles, and strengthened relationships with local school districts. Cooper said the program will allow Texas A&M to address local students facing barriers in a meaningful and, potentially, more efficient way.

For more information about the Brazos Valley Promise Program, contact Bekah James Pepper at rjames@tamu.edu or Maritza Hernandez Bailey at mhbailey@tamu.edu. Expansion to additional schools is projected for future years of the program.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.