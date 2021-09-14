Breezy conditions and some rain still a possibility from Nicholas over the next 24 hours

Nicholas made landfall near Sargent Beach, TX after strengthening into a Category 1 hurricane late Monday. With continuous shifts to the east of the expected track, that means the rainfall forecast continues to go down for our area. That said, scattered showers and a healthy breeze will still greet you out the door through the first half of the day, especially south and east.

The center of circulation is still expected to track just south and east of the Brazos Valley, with the higher rainfall totals sitting along and east of that projected path. Still -- depending on where the exact center passes, some tropical downpours will still be possible across parts of the area, with the best chance to find some of that activity in the southern and eastern reaches of the Brazos Valley. Thanks to the large wind field associated with Nicholas, breezy conditions look to be in the works through the night Monday and Tuesday. Wind gusts upwards of 20-30 mph will be a possibility in B/CS with higher gusts of 30-35 mph+ in our far southern and eastern counties. We’ll be here to keep you updated through the overnight hours as Nicholas creeps inland and treks across Southeast Texas. Updates can be found on-air, here at KBTX.com, and your PinPoint Weather App.

As Nicholas departs to the east, it will take the bulk of its tropical moisture along with. Rain chances come down through the rest of the week (with isolated rain activity still a possibility) bringing temperatures up into the low 90s after midweek.

Tuesday: Cloudy with a 50% chance for rain and storms. High: 84. Wind: Breezy. NE 10-20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and storms. Low: 72. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and storms. High: 86. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for isolated rain and storms. Low: 72. Wind: E 5-15 mph.

