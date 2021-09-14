Advertisement

Churches, businesses organizing food drive for Louisiana hurricane victims

Donations are already being dropped off.
Brazos Valley's Blessings for Louisiana
By Clay Falls
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley community is coming together to help Hurricane Ida victims in Louisiana.

Area churches and businesses are partnering up for the Brazos Valley’s Blessings for Louisiana event

They are collecting non perishable food drive items now at multiple locations in Bryan and College station.

On Sept. 25 they have an all day drive at the Sam’s Club in College Station to collect items. That event will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1405 Earl Rudder Freeway S.

”Well God spoke to Pastor Gamble and put it in his spirt you know so he wanted to reach out to be a blessing to the victims. Because we never know we might fall into that situation one day,” said Lisa Gamble with Washington Chapel Missionary Baptist Church.

“Everything just started coming together you know by the grace of God so we’re just looking for donations and, just love and support,” said James Brumfield, with Brumfield’s Tire and Fleet Service as well as Louisiana Fiya Restaurant.

Drop-off locations include:

  • 1801 Texas Avenue in College Station, Monday thru Friday form 3 pm. to 6 p.m.
  • 905 San Jacinto Lane in Bryan, Monday thru Friday 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • 1216 Detroit Street in College Station, Tuesday and Thursday, 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

