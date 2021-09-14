Daylight shows damage from Hurricane Nicholas
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Nicholas made landfall as a category one hurricane this morning on the Texas Coastline just southwest of Houston. With sustained winds of 75 mph and swaths of torrential rain, storm damage is already being reported.
Here is what people are waking up to on Tuesday morning:
Report of tree downed by wind wind damage near 610 loop north of Houston
Downed trees and car wash canopy near Downtown Houston
Wind causes large tree to fall on Baytown Home
A home in spring left damaged after wind causes tree to fall through roof.
Clear Lake Shores (near Kemah) is left with flooding Tuesday morning
Ahead of landfall a gas station canopy was blown down in Matagorda, TX.
Flooding in Surfside Beach, TX due to storm surge.
Road flooding on Southeast Houston feeder roads
After almost half a million people lost power Tuesday morning, power outages are still prevalent in the Greater Houston area due to the storm. River flooding risk will also be monitored as rivers are not expected to crest until later in the week. Impacts are expected to be felt East of 1-45 Tuesday and into Louisiana on Wednesday.
