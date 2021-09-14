Fernández García-Poggio Ties Program Record at Sam Golden Invitational

DENTON, Texas – Texas A&M women’s golf’s Fernández García-Poggio tied a 36-hole program record through the first two rounds of the Sam Golden Invitational, carding a 9-under 135 at Wildhorse Golf Course at Robson Ranch on Monday while leading the Aggies to fifth in the team leaderboards.

“I was very impressed with how we competed and our composure today,” Head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “To have 36 holes out the gate is pretty tough, but it was great to see how we took care of ourselves physically and were in control of our emotions. We are within striking distance, and I don’t think we even played our best golf. Blanca [Fernández García-Poggio], Adela [Cernousek] and Zoe [Slaughter] got us off to a great start, but everybody could have cleaned up some things. It was a long and hot day, so all in all I was very proud of them. I’m excited to see what kind of move we put on everybody tomorrow.”

Fernández García-Poggio is tied for second and recorded a 4-under 68 and 5-under 67 in the first and second rounds, respectively. She dominated the Wildhorse GC’s par-fives, recording seven birdies and eagling hole 12 in the first round. The Spaniard is one of just six players in the field with 10-or-more birdies. Fernández García-Poggio is now tied with Maddie Szeryk and fellow teammate Amber Park for the lowest score through 36 holes in school history.

“I feel really good right now,” Fernández García-Poggio said. “I am really comfortable with all of my teammates and coaches. We are in the top five, so I am confident that we can make a jump.”

The Aggies (-12) trail Oklahoma State (-19), Texas Tech (-18), Oklahoma (-16) and TCU (-13). The team is third with 124 total pars and holed 29 birdies collectively.

Zoe Slaughter is tied for 10th, shooting 5-under 139 after day one. The sophomore carded a 4-under 68 in the first round, marking the second-lowest round in her career that dates back to her American Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year campaign at Houston last year. She parred or birdied all but two holes through the first 36.

Freshman Adela Cernousek is tied for 16th in her collegiate debut. Cernousek is 4-under 140 heading into the final round and boasted a 4-under 68 in round two. She is tied for the lead in the field with 30 pars, and only recorded one bogey on the day.

Amber Park and Jennie Park round out the team tied for 63rd and in 72nd, respectively.

The final round begins tomorrow at 8:30 a.m. with a shotgun start.

To follow along with the action you can keep up with the live stats here.

Place Team/Player Round 1 Round 2 Overall 5 Texas A&M 283 (-5) 281 (-7) 564 (-12) T2 Blanca Fernández García-Poggio 68 (-4) 67 (-5) 135 (-9) T10 Zoe Slaughter 68 (-4) 71 (-1) 139 (-5) T16 Adela Cernousek 72 (E) 68 (-4) 140 (-4) T63 Amber Park 75 (+3) 75 (+3) 150 (+6) 72 Jennie Park 75 (+3) 77 (+5) 152 (+8)