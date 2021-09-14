Advertisement

Former 49ers, Saints LB Parys Haralson dies at age 37

Parys Haralson, a former linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints, has died.
Parys Haralson, a former linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints, has died.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Parys Haralson, a former linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints, has died. He was 37.

The 49ers announced Haralson’s death. No details were provided.

Haralson also served as San Francisco’s director of player engagement for two years.

He played college ball at Tennessee before he was selected by San Francisco in the fifth round of the 2006 NFL draft.

He was a two-time captain for the Volunteers and finished with 21 sacks.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11:30pm Advisory from the National Hurricane Center
Monitoring Nicholas: Tropical Storm Watch issued for parts of the Brazos Valley
Krispy Kreme, College Station
Police investigating break-ins at multiple BCS donut shops early Monday morning
7pm Monday update from the National Hurricane Center
Nicholas approaching the central Texas Gulf Coast as a strong tropical storm
A 21-year-old and a 19-year-old were both arrested on driving while intoxicated charges this...
Two drivers arrested on DWI charges following separate rollover crashes this weekend
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about the end of the war in Afghanistan from the State Dining Room...
Out West, Biden points to wildfires to push for big rebuild
Billie Eilish attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala...
Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman, Lil Nas X dazzle at Met Gala
A.J. Renold and other members of the Red Cross assist with food, shelter and other needs from...
Back from disaster deployment in Louisiana, local Red Cross leader asking for more volunteers
George Wein, the Newport Jazz Festival co-founder who created a template for other influential...
George Wein, Newport Jazz Festival co-founder, dies at 95