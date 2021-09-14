Advertisement

Nicholas strengthens into a Category 1 hurricane; nearing the Texas Gulf Coast

Expected to make landfall overnight.
10pm update from the National Hurricane Center regarding Nicholas
By Shel Winkley, Mia Montgomery, Max Crawford and Grace Leis
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With the 10pm update issued by the National Hurricane Center, Nicholas has strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane as it approaches the Texas Gulf Coast.

LocationMax WindDirectionPressure
~ 20 miles SE of Matagorda, TX75 mphNNE at 10 mph988 mb

With this new update, the Tropical Storm Watch that was in effect for Austin & Waller counties has been canceled. A Flash Flood Watch still remains in place for Austin and Waller counties until 7pm Tuesday.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Nicholas is expected to make landfall along the Texas coast through the overnight ahead of moving over parts of southeast Texas Tuesday and then into southwestern Louisiana by Wednesday.

Hurricane-force-winds extend outwards up to 25 miles from the center. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles.

Even though the forecasted path of the system is still slated to track to the southeast of the Brazos Valley, the large wind field associated with Hurricane Nicholas still looks to bring breezy conditions into the area through the overnight hours and Tuesday. Winds gusting upwards of 20-30 mph will be possible across portions of the Brazos Valley, with gusts upwards of 35 mph+ possible in our far southern and eastern counties.

In terms of rainfall -- the farther south and east the center of circulation tracks, the lower the chances for tropical downpours in the Brazos Valley over the next 24 hours. The best chance to find some tropical downpour activity will sit in the southern and eastern reaches of the area, with rain chances tapering off farther north and west.

We’ll be tracking this system through the overnight and into Tuesday as Nicholas moves across southeast Texas. Tune in to BVTM Tuesday for the latest, or find updates here and on your KBTX PinPoint Weather App.

