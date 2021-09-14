Advertisement

Nicholas tracks east, isolated chances for rain left in its wake

By Mia Montgomery
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
As Nicholas continues to track farther east, cloudy, overcast skies have generally held temperatures to the upper 70s/low 80s this afternoon. Pockets of light rain have been found across the Brazos Valley Tuesday as well as a few showers passing through our eastern counties. More of the same is expected into the evening, with additional spots of rain possible and the better chances of finding that activity sitting in the eastern reaches of the area. Most will sit quiet through the overnight as morning lows head for the upper 60s / low 70s early Wednesday ahead of daytime highs reaching for the upper 80s/near 90°.

As Nicholas departs east, it will take the better part of its tropical moisture along with it, only leaving isolated chances for rain in the forecast through the rest of the week. We’ll work in a bit more sunshine over the next few days as well, helping daytime highs climb into the low 90s after Wednesday. This pattern stays in place until potentially mid next week, where a weak cold front may bump up our rain chance by midweek and push daytime highs back into the 80s. Stay tuned!

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 71. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for isolated rain and storms. High: 88. Wind: NE 10-15 mph, gusting 20 mph+.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 72. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for isolated rain and storms. High: 91. Wind: ENE 5-15 mph.

