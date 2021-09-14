Rudder Football’s game with Port Lavaca canceled

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder football team’s home game with Port Lavaca this Friday has been canceled due to Tropical Storm Nicholas.

Port Lavaca ISD is closed Monday and Tuesday, so they have canceled their football games with the Rangers this week. Rudder’s next game will be on September 24th on the road at #4 Huntsville to start district play.

What I was afraid of, has happened !!!



With Tropical Storm Nicholas is in Gulf, Port Lavaca ISD has been closed Monday and Tuesday, because of this they have decided to cancel our games this week at Freshman, JV, and Varsity Levels.



All Games Cancelled .......... — Rudder Football (@RudderFootball) September 14, 2021

