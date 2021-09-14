Rudder Football’s game with Port Lavaca canceled
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder football team’s home game with Port Lavaca this Friday has been canceled due to Tropical Storm Nicholas.
Port Lavaca ISD is closed Monday and Tuesday, so they have canceled their football games with the Rangers this week. Rudder’s next game will be on September 24th on the road at #4 Huntsville to start district play.
Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.