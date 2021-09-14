Salvation Army of Bryan/ College Station head to Houston to assist with Hurricane Nicholas

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hurricane Nicholas didn’t have much of an impact on Bryan and College Station, but that didn’t stop the Salvation Army from lending a helping hand. The team will be heading to the Houston and Freeport area to assist the people impacted by Hurricane Nicholas.

The Salvation Army left Tuesday afternoon with around 500 snacks and beverages to hand out. They took their mobile feeding unit that can prepare up to 2,000 meals a day. The emergency disaster team only had a day to get ready to go but Captain Timothy Israel says he has a great team that’s always prepared at a moment’s notice.

“That’s something that they really want to have that impact on others during this time so they stand ready to meet that need kind of whenever that hurricane and tropical storm may pop up” says Israel.

Emergency disaster volunteer Dwayne Walters is always ready to lend a hand to those in trouble.

“It’s our mission to go and provide immediate relief especially food water and the basics. We don’t consider ourselves first responders but maybe second responders to try to help those in need,” said Walters.

The Salvation Army is also helping out anyone that had to evacuate their area because of Hurricane Nicholas. Anyone that needs supplies can go pick up care packages at their headquarters at 2506 Cavitt Avenue in Bryan.

