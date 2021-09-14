Texas A&M Ranked No. 5 in NCEA Preseason Poll

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M equestrian team enters the 2021-22 season ranked No. 5 in the National Collegiate Equestrian Preseason Poll, the NCEA Selection Committee announced Tuesday.

Coming off a quarterfinals appearance at the NCEA Championships last season, Texas A&M returns 21 Aggies that saw competitive action from a year ago. Spearheading the group are 2021 NCEA First Team All-Americans Caroline Dance (Flat) and Hayley Riddle (Horsemanship).

Other notable returners include, Lisa Bricker (Reining), Ariana Gray (Reining), Marissa Harrell (Reining), Nicole Leonard (Flat), Kaitlyn Lovingfoss (Fences), Taylor Masson (Reining), Emmy-Lu Marsh (Reining), Rhian Murphy (Flat), Ella Petak (Horsemanship), Haley Redifer (Fences), Shelby Reine (Reining), all who ranked in top five team high scorers in their respective disciplines.

The 2021-22 schedule features eight preseason top-10 ranked opponents, including defending NCEA National Champions Georgia at No. 2. Fellow Southeastern Conference foe Auburn begins the season ranked No. 1, while SMU and Oklahoma State enter the campaign in the top five at No. 3 and No. 4.

Texas A&M shows in its annual Maroon & White scrimmage Sept. 17 before traveling to South Dakota State to open the regular season on Sept. 25. Friday’s scrimmage is slated to begin at 3 p.m. Admission to the meet is free.

NCEA Preseason Poll

1. Auburn

2. Georgia

3. SMU

4. Oklahoma State

5. Texas A&M

6. TCU

7. Fresno State

8. Baylor

9. South Carolina

10. UT Martin