Advertisement

Texas A&M Ranked No. 5 in NCEA Preseason Poll

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M equestrian team enters the 2021-22 season ranked No. 5 in the National Collegiate Equestrian Preseason Poll, the NCEA Selection Committee announced Tuesday.

Coming off a quarterfinals appearance at the NCEA Championships last season, Texas A&M returns 21 Aggies that saw competitive action from a year ago. Spearheading the group are 2021 NCEA First Team All-Americans Caroline Dance (Flat) and Hayley Riddle (Horsemanship).

Other notable returners include, Lisa Bricker (Reining), Ariana Gray (Reining), Marissa Harrell (Reining), Nicole Leonard (Flat), Kaitlyn Lovingfoss (Fences), Taylor Masson (Reining), Emmy-Lu Marsh (Reining), Rhian Murphy (Flat), Ella Petak (Horsemanship), Haley Redifer (Fences), Shelby Reine (Reining), all who ranked in top five team high scorers in their respective disciplines.

The 2021-22 schedule features eight preseason top-10 ranked opponents, including defending NCEA National Champions Georgia at No. 2. Fellow Southeastern Conference foe Auburn begins the season ranked No. 1, while SMU and Oklahoma State enter the campaign in the top five at No. 3 and No. 4.

Texas A&M shows in its annual Maroon & White scrimmage Sept. 17 before traveling to South Dakota State to open the regular season on Sept. 25. Friday’s scrimmage is slated to begin at 3 p.m. Admission to the meet is free.

NCEA Preseason Poll

1. Auburn

2. Georgia

3. SMU

4. Oklahoma State

5. Texas A&M

6. TCU

7. Fresno State

8. Baylor

9. South Carolina

10. UT Martin

Most Read

Krispy Kreme, College Station
Police investigating break-ins at multiple BCS donut shops early Monday morning
7pm Monday update from the National Hurricane Center
Nicholas approaching the central Texas Gulf Coast as a strong tropical storm
Hurricane Nicholas officially made landfall along the Texas Gulf Coast early Tuesday morning.
Nicholas makes landfall as a Category 1 hurricane along the middle Texas Coast
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Tropical Storm Nicholas is heading for Texas.
Brazos Valley Emergency Managers preparing for impacts of Tropical Storm Nicholas

Latest News

Williams Adds Bede to Aggie Basketball Coaching Staff
Fisher: Haynes King has no timetable on return
Fisher: Haynes King has no timetable on return
Texas A&M Volleyball Travels to Take on Texas State
Texas A&M Volleyball Travels to Take on Texas State
Rudder Football’s game with Port Lavaca canceled