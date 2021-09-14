Wellborn woman turns 100, receives special Brazos County Proclamation

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Brazos County resident is celebrating a century of life with a special recognition.

Hazel Royer Von Roeder turned 100 years old Tuesday. She was recognized in the morning with a proclamation at Brazos County Commissioner’s Court.

Von Roeder was born and raised in Wellborn and her dad was a long time Justice of the Peace. She told us she was amazed by the proclamation and wasn’t expecting it.

Those in attendance also sang her, “Happy birthday.”

”I never dreamed that I’d live to be 100 years old. My dad lived to be 91, I asked the Good Lord to let me be at least 91 and He’s forgot how to count because I’m still living,” she said.

“She was a flight nurse in the Air Force and was a nurse in the Army prior to that, World War II, so she’s a believer in the country. She’s a patriot and still does,” said Duane Peters, Brazos County Judge.

Von Roeder told us her secret to a long life is being drug and alcohol free, exercising and eating the right foods.

