Women’s Golf Makes History as Fernández García-Poggio Wins Sam Golden Invitational

DENTON, Texas – Texas A&M women’s golf’s Blanca Fernández García-Poggio won the first championship of her career, shooting a 54-hole program record 14-under 202 at the Sam Golden Invitational at the Wildhorse Golf Club at Robson Ranch on Tuesday.

As a team, the Aggies shattered the previous 54-hole team record of 14-under 850 at the 2019 Jim West Challenge, carding a 20-under 844 in first-year head coach Gerrod Chadwell’s first tournament leading the program. The Maroon & White finished in fourth behind 2021 national runner-up Oklahoma State (-36), Texas Tech (-23) and TCU (-21).

Fernández García-Poggio started the day tied for second and a stroke behind the lead. The Spaniard went on to card a 5-under 67 in her bogeyless final round. The junior fended off Mississippi State’s Julia Lopez Ramirez, who is also a country mate of hers. Lopez Ramirez tied Fernández García-Poggio with one hole to go, but due to the Aggie birdieing the 18th hole compared to a par for the Bulldog, she won the tiebreaker to take the outright title.

Fernández García-Poggio played near perfect golf at the Sam Golden, holing 15 birdies and only amassing three bogeys. She becomes the first Aggie to win an individual title since Courtney Dow won the Dr. Donnis Invitational on March 13, 2019.

Also boosting the team were freshman Adela Cernousek (72-68-69—209) and sophomore Zoe Slaughter (68-71-71—210). Cernousek and Slaughter finished tied for 12th and 15th, respectively. Along with Fernández García-Poggio, the three become the first Aggie trio in 30 tournaments, dating back 2017-18 season, to place in the top 15 of a tournament. This is was the collegiate debut for Cernousek and the first action as an Aggie for Slaughter after transferring from Houston.

Amber Park (75-75-74—224) and Jennie Park (75-77-73—225) finished tied for 60th and 65th, respectively.

Texas A&M is off until they head to Norman, Oklahoma, to take part in the Schooner Fall Classic Sept. 26-27.

Quotes

Blanca Fernández García-Poggio after the win…

“I want to say thank you to workers at the golf course because the course was in great condition. I really enjoyed playing here. I want to also thank my team and my two coaches. It was awesome the be here with you and thank you to my teammates back home, we are like a family.”

Head coach Gerrod Chadwell on Blanca and the team….

“Out of the gate, first event, you don’t know what you have, so that got the juices flowing a little bit. I thought we responded pretty well today. For Blanca (Fernández García-Poggio) to be in that position and to seal the deal and get a win is great for her. It’s also great for the program and great for the team. That was awesome to see.”

Chadwell on breaking a program record in his first tournament leading the Aggies…

“The best word that I can use is ‘validation’ for what we’re trying to do. The things that we preach in practice, how we want to carry ourselves away from the golf course and in everything we do. Hopefully, this puts us in a position week in week out to break records or put ourselves in the final group and compete for a title. For Giovana (Maymon) and I, it just validates what we’re telling them at home. It’s going to make our practice better when we get back and increases the buy in.”

Place Team/Player Round 1 Round 2 Round 3 Overall 4 Texas A&M 283 (-5) 281 (-7) 280 (-8) 844 (-20) 1 Blanca Fernández García-Poggio 68 (-4) 67 (-5) 67 (-5) 202 (-14) T12 Adela Cernousek 72 (E) 68 (-4) 69 (-3) 209 (-7) T15 Zoe Slaughter 68 (-4) 71 (-1) 71 (-1) 210 (-6) T60 Amber Park 75 (+3) 75 (+3) 74 (+2) 224 (+8) T65 Jennie Park 75 (+3) 77 (+5) 73 (+1) 225 (+9)

