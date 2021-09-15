Advertisement

Brazos Valley counties resolve issues with 911 call centers

Brazos County 911 District
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Early Wednesday morning, Washington, Burleson, Robertson, Madison, Grimes, and Leon Counties had difficulties with 911 call centers.

According to the Brazos Valley Council of Governments, TxDot cut a Verizon line that disconnected the counties to callers.

Calls were routed to the Brazos County 911 District and were then transferred to the right county and agency.

The problem was fixed by Wednesday afternoon.

