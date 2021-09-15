College Station wins battle of district unbeatens in 5 sets over A&M Consolidated

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -- The College Station {25-2, 6-0) stayed unbeaten in District 19-5A play following a 5 set win over A&M Consolidated 25-22, 23-25, 22-25, 25-21, 15-13.

A&M Consolidated (19-12, 4-1) will look to rebound on Friday as they host Katy Jordan, while College Station will travel to Brenham.

The rematch between the Lady Tigers and Lady Cougars will be Friday, October 15 at Cougar Gym.

