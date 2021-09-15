Advertisement

College Station wins battle of district unbeatens in 5 sets over A&M Consolidated

(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -- The College Station {25-2, 6-0) stayed unbeaten in District 19-5A play following a 5 set win over A&M Consolidated 25-22, 23-25, 22-25, 25-21, 15-13.

A&M Consolidated (19-12, 4-1) will look to rebound on Friday as they host Katy Jordan, while College Station will travel to Brenham.

The rematch between the Lady Tigers and Lady Cougars will be Friday, October 15 at Cougar Gym.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Krispy Kreme, College Station
Police investigating break-ins at multiple BCS donut shops early Monday morning
7pm Monday update from the National Hurricane Center
Nicholas approaching the central Texas Gulf Coast as a strong tropical storm
10pm update from the National Hurricane Center
Nicholas weakens into a depression as it tracks across Southeast Texas Tuesday evening
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Tropical Storm Nicholas
Daylight shows damage from Hurricane Nicholas

Latest News

College Station wins battle of district unbeatens in 5 sets over A&M Consolidated
College Station wins battle of district unbeatens in 5 sets over A&M Consolidated
Iola volleyball sweeps North Zulch
Iola volleyball sweeps North Zulch
Texas A&M Volleyball
Aggies Win Sixth Straight with Sweep of Bobcats
The Iola volleyball team huddles up during their match at North Zulch
Iola volleyball sweeps North Zulch