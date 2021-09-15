Homecoming 101- mums and garters

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Fall in Texas means a lot of things, and for many high school students, it’s homecoming season. Across the state, the season is known for the iconic and custom mums and garters, which range in shape, size, and even color.

According to Julia Jones with Texas Highways, the first Texas mum came about in 1936 at Baylor University, and during that time real chrysanthemums were used in the center.

“Since homecoming was in the fall, the most accessible flower was the chrysanthemum,” said Lana Price owner of Vinyl and Gifts of CS.

Fast forward to today, faux chrysanthemums are now used and the gameday accessory is filled with different ribbons, glitter, stickers, braids, stuffed mascots, noisemakers, and more.

Mum styles even vary in different parts of Texas, according to Jones.

North Texas- Large homecoming mums

Gulf Coast and South Texas- Traditional sized mums

Houston- Large mum, but students will do school colors and a mix of nontraditional colors

Central and East Texas- Traditional mums, but the ribbon is knee-length or shorter

West Texas- A blend of traditional and smaller mums. The ribbon is waist length. Plus, they will utilize trinkets.

Click here for a visual for each region’s mum.

For this year’s homecoming, Price says the sky is the limit when it comes to the gameday staple.

“There’s themed mums,” said Price. “You can do as small, as big as you want to go. You can add lights. You can add sound. I think your imagination is the limit.”

If you are looking for some assistance on your homecoming mum or garter, you can order ribbon kits, garter kits, stickers, or already made mums and garters from Vinyl & Gifts CS.

Price makes mums for various students from schools across the Brazos Valley.

It’s homecoming season! We are talking with Vinyl & Gifts of CS about best practices when it comes to making the extravagant accessory! Posted by Fallon Appleton KBTX on Wednesday, September 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.