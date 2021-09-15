Advertisement

Iola volleyball sweeps North Zulch

The Iola volleyball team huddles up during their match at North Zulch
The Iola volleyball team huddles up during their match at North Zulch(Tyler Shaw)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Sep. 14, 2021
NORTH ZULCH, Texas (KBTX) - The Iola volleyball team beat North Zulch 25-7, 25-12, 25-3 Tuesday evening at North Zulch High School.

Iola got off to a quick start and was led by stellar serving from Jenna McDougald. McDougald had 4 aces in the first set alone (and added a couple of more in the second set). McDougald also led the team in kills. North Zulch put up more of a fight in the second set and was even able to tie the game 7-7 before Iola pulled away.

Iola will be on the road on Friday to take on Normangee.

