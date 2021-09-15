Iola volleyball sweeps North Zulch

NORTH ZULCH, Texas (KBTX) - The Iola volleyball team beat North Zulch 25-7, 25-12, 25-3 Tuesday evening at North Zulch High School.

Iola got off to a quick start and was led by stellar serving from Jenna McDougald. McDougald had 4 aces in the first set alone (and added a couple of more in the second set). McDougald also led the team in kills. North Zulch put up more of a fight in the second set and was even able to tie the game 7-7 before Iola pulled away.

Iola will be on the road on Friday to take on Normangee.

