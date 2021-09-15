Broadway returns with MSC OPAS season line-up

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After a canceled season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, MSC OPAS is back for its 49th season.

Five Broadway musicals will grace the Rudder Auditorium stage after nearly two years have passed since the last performance at Texas A&M University. The season starts with the family-friendly blockbuster musical Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, running Nov. 9 and 10.

Beautiful- The Carole King Musical, the 25th Anniversary Tour of RENT, a new musical based on the film An Officer and A Gentleman and Fiddler on the Roof round out the rest of the OPAS season.

“In the spring of 2020, the pandemic hit just before our three big musicals were to be in Rudder as part of the “Tapestry” season– Beautiful, Fiddler on the Roof and RENT. The buzz centered around those musicals was positively palpable. So, we are thrilled these three musicals are back on the schedule,” said OPAS Executive Director Anne Black.

Ticket orders for season packages and single tickets will go on sale on Monday, Sept. 20 at 9 a.m. Call the TAMU box office at 979-845-1234 or email them at boxoffice.tamu.edu. For more information on shows and tickets, click here.

In addition to the Broadway line-up, OPAS also announced another performance in the Intimate Gathering series, The Queen’s Cartoonist on March 24. The Queen’s Cartoonists is comprised of six world-class musicians performing a concert filled with music from classic cartoons and contemporary animation that’s synchronized to video projections of the original films, according to OPAS.

The schedule for the 2021-2022 season is below:

Main Stage

Roald Dah’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Beautiful- The Carole King Musical

Friday, Feb. 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 5 at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Rent- 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour

Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m.

An Officer and a Gentleman

Tuesday, March 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Fiddler on the Roof

Monday, March 28 at 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Singular Sensations

Michael Cavanaugh- The Music of Billy Joel and Elton John

Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m.

The Kingdom Choir

Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 7:30 p.m.

The Barricade Boys- Stars from the West End’s Les Misérables

Thursday, April 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Intimate Gatherings

7000 Miles to Broadway

Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 7:30 p.m.

The Queen’s Cartoonist

Thursday, March 24 at 7:30 p.m.

