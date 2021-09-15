Nicholas soaks Louisiana, some clouds, a few showers possible locally

As Nicholas continues to track farther east, cloudy, overcast skies have held temperatures to the upper 70s/low 80s heading into Tuesday evening. Pockets of light rain have been found across the Brazos Valley Tuesday as well as a few showers passing through our eastern counties. A few additional spots of rain/drizzle will be possible through the overnight, with better chances of finding that activity sitting in the eastern reaches of the area. Still -- most look to sit on the quieter side as morning lows head for the upper 60s / low 70s early Wednesday. A bit more cloud cover through the first half of the day will try to break up a little by late afternoon. For those that tap into a few more peeks of sunshine (especially north and west), daytime highs will look to reach for the upper 80s. For those south and east, temperatures may only top off in the low-to-mid 80s depending on how quickly the cloud cover on the back side of Nicholas can break up through the day. A healthy northeasterly breeze will stick with us Wednesday -- 10-15 mph sustained, gusting upwards of 20 mph+ at times.

As Nicholas departs east, it will take the better part of its tropical moisture along with it, only leaving isolated chances for rain in the forecast through the rest of the week. We’ll work in a bit more sunshine over the next few days as well, helping daytime highs climb into the low 90s after Wednesday. This pattern stays in place until potentially mid next week, where a weak cold front may bump up our rain chance by midweek and push daytime highs back into the 80s. Stay tuned!

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for isolated rain and storms. High: 89. Wind: NE 10-15 mph, gusting 20 mph+.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 72. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for isolated rain and storms. High: 91. Wind: ENE 5-15 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 73. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

