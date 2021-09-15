Northgate bollard project delayed, impacting access to businesses

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The City of College Station is installing new, removable bollards to close down Boyett Street on busy weekend evenings, but work on the project has stopped for weeks.

For years College Station has hired contractors to put up barricades on peak evenings to protect pedestrians, but now the city decided to install their own removable bollards to save money.

But, with construction delays, access to nearby businesses is blocked. A section of Boyett Street has been closed in recent weeks between University Drive and Patricia Street.

“I mean find a middle path to minimize the damage,” said Sagar Panthi a Cashier at the Gig ‘Em Food Mart.

Panthi says business is suffering. Their main access has been blocked for weeks, because drivers can only get in and out of the food mart on Patricia Street.

“As I heard from the boss, because of COVID our business was slowed down a lot then he breathed a sigh of relief for the moment and then this thing happened so his business went down way like 60, 70 percent down because of this blockage,” said Panthi.

“They closed off Boyett to start the work. We did have a delay on the manufacturing of the bollards, just in general everything, it’s hard to find labor. Things are getting delayed. Didn’t anticipate that delay, but it happened so we are expecting the bollards to be in soon,” said Emily Fisher, College Station Assistant Director of Capital Projects.

Fisher said they’ve been working with the food mart and other businesses, but that work is expected to resume Monday.

“Once the work is done Boyett will be opened and it will be opened all the time except on the evenings and nights, the weekends so the access should be back to normal,” she said.

“I know the city has a big thing to do but if they’ll find a middle path to work with the business people and they cannot suffer that much, you know?,” said Panthi.

Once work starts, the $145,000 project is expected to take two weeks to finish. They city expects to reopen the street Oct. 4.

