Rudder High alum competing for the chance to perform at the Hollywood Bowl

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan native Andrew Carson, also known as The Poet Andrew, is competing for a chance to perform with some of the biggest names in music at Audacy’s (formerly Radio.com) annual concert at the Hollywood Bowl.

The winning group or artist of Audacy’s Opening Act Competition will open for artists like Shawn Mendes, Charlie Puth, G-Eazy, Khalid, Marshmello, Meghan Trainor, and Tyga on Saturday, Oct. 20 at the We Can Survive concert in Los Angeles, CA. Not only will the winner get to perform in front of 18,000 fans, but they will also receive $10,000 to launch their music career, according to Audacy.

Carson, a poet, singer/songwriter, producer, and rap artist, was in the first graduating class of James Earl Rudder High School. He says his love for art started early.

“I started writing poetry since I was about 7 years old. At the age of 13, I started competing in poetry battles across Texas,” said Carson. “Music was an active part of my childhood, my upbringing and in my home. It was always like this extra family member in my life growing up.”

The artist said he’s excited for the chance to perform at the Hollywood Bowl for himself, but also for everyone in the Bryan and College Station community.

“I feel like I’m doing something so important for kids who look like me, or are from my neighborhood, who love art and performing,” said Carson. “Having someone to look to for inspiration... to believe that you’re not just some kid who loves music, loves art, and wants to do something with it... that’s a huge deal.”

Carson is in Los Angeles right now competing to win, but he needs your support. The competition is based on votes, but don’t worry, the voting process is really easy, and made even easier by Carson himself.

To cast a vote, visit Carson’s website and click the “VOTE HERE” tab.

You can either cast a “Free Daily Vote” or a “Together Vote” which will require a donation. For the Together Vote option, the amount you donate equals the amount of votes you’re casting. For examples a $10 donation will amount to 10 votes. The money collected from the “Together Vote” is donated to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

To listen to his latest single “Ride,” click here.

For the full interview with Andrew Carson (The Poet Andrew), watch below:

