Rural area counties report issue with 911 dispatch; calls routed through Brazos County

(Source: WMC Action News 5)
By Kathleen Witte
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - At least three Brazos Valley area counties are reporting issues with 911 dispatch.

The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office, Leon County Sheriff’s Office, and Snook Volunteer Fire Department in Burleson County are working to fix their problems.

Leon County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook: “All of our 911 calls are being routed through Brazos County right now. They are then calling us & relaying these calls. This issue is being worked on, it is not just an issue with our county but all counties in the Brazos Valley. Please try to use the (903) 536-2749 number if you need to get ahold of our office. As soon as this is repaired, we’ll update. Thank you all for your help!”

Calls to 911 in these areas are being rerouted to Brazos County dispatch. The calls are then relayed to the appropriate agency. “The issue is being worked on,” states a post on the Leon County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Residents in these areas are encouraged to call their local agency directly if possible.

