Advertisement

SEC Announces 2022 Baseball Schedule

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M baseball received its 30-game 2022 Southeastern Conference schedule from the league Wednesday afternoon.

The Aggies’ SEC assignment features home series against Auburn, Kentucky, Arkansas, South Carolina and Mississippi State. The Maroon & White will embark on road series at LSU, Alabama, Georgia, Vanderbilt and Ole Miss.

Texas A&M opens SEC play with a trip to Baton Rouge to play LSU on March 18-20. The following weekend the Aggies host Auburn to break the seal on the home portion of the league slate.

April alternates road trips to Alabama (4/1-3), Georgia (4/14-16) and Vanderbilt (4/29-5/1) with home series against Kentucky (4/8-10) and Arkansas (4/22-24).

The conference slate wraps up in May with a home stand against South Carolina (5/6-8) and Mississippi State (5/13-15) and a regular-season capping trek to Ole Miss (5/19-21).

Dates for the conference slate are not final as series may move to Thursday-Saturday for television purposes.

The SEC Tournament returns to Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama from May 24-29.

TEXAS A&M 2022 SEC SCHEDULE

3/18-20       at LSU

3/25-27       AUBURN

4/1-3           at Alabama

4/8-10         KENTUCKY

4/14-16       at Georgia

4/22-24       ARKANSAS

4/29-5/1     at Vanderbilt

5/6-8           SOUTH CAROLINA

5/13-15       MISSISSIPPI STATE

5/19-21       at Ole Miss

5/24-29       SEC Tournament (Hoover, Alabama)

Most Read

10pm update from the National Hurricane Center
Nicholas weakens into a depression as it tracks across Southeast Texas Tuesday evening
Tropical Storm Nicholas
Daylight shows damage from Hurricane Nicholas
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Commissioners received an update from the health district about concerning COVID trends.
Brazos County Commissioners receive update on COVID-19 activity, rising cases in children
Texas A&M students gathered at Academic Plaza Tuesday to protest what they're calling a lack of...
Texas A&M students hold protest for more COVID protocols on campus

Latest News

College Station wins battle of district unbeatens in 5 sets over A&M Consolidated
Iola volleyball sweeps North Zulch
Iola volleyball sweeps North Zulch
College Station wins battle of district unbeatens in 5 sets over A&M Consolidated
College Station wins battle of district unbeatens in 5 sets over A&M Consolidated
Texas A&M Volleyball
Aggies Win Sixth Straight with Sweep of Bobcats