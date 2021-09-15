Advertisement

Texas Avenue improvement project in Bryan closer to construction phase

Texas Avenue in Bryan
Texas Avenue in Bryan(kbtx)
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan City Council approved agreements with TxDOT Tuesday, inching closer to the start of a $33 million Texas Avenue project.

The city is working with TxDot and the Bryan College Station Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) to bring improvements to the five-mile stretch of road through town.

Construction of the project will be funded by state and federal grants while the city pays $2.3 million for design plans.

“We hope to see continued growth on Texas Avenue and with that would come more traffic. We want to put things in place where folks can travel that corridor in a safe manner and enjoy the corridor in ways they can’t today,” said Paul Kasper, City Engineer.

Business owners like Lamar Cole say they’re excited about the upgrades.

“I choose Texas because of the traffic. We have major traffic coming up and down Texas Avenue all through the day,” said Cole. “The improvements not only help the businesses, it helps the neighborhoods and it helps the community.”

The project will include things like sidewalks, medians, street lights, and traffic signals.

“At lunchtime, you have cars coming in and out, and they just pull out. If you have those medians, that can kind of control that,” said Cole. “We don’t have sidewalks and you can see there’s a trail in our grass. With sidewalks, we don’t have that problem.”

“We certainly hope that the reinvestment from the public sector from these federal funds, state funds, and our city funds in the design efforts in this, will certainly spear redevelopment potential redevelopment in growth along the corridor,” said Kasper.

The first phase of construction is expected to begin in January from Old Hearne Road to 15th Street.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Krispy Kreme, College Station
Police investigating break-ins at multiple BCS donut shops early Monday morning
7pm Monday update from the National Hurricane Center
Nicholas approaching the central Texas Gulf Coast as a strong tropical storm
7pm update from the National Hurricane Center
Nicholas weakens into a depression as it tracks across Southeast Texas Tuesday evening
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Tropical Storm Nicholas
Daylight shows damage from Hurricane Nicholas

Latest News

Tuesday Evening Weather Update 9/14
Tuesday Evening Weather Update 9/14
7pm update from the National Hurricane Center
Nicholas weakens into a depression as it tracks across Southeast Texas Tuesday evening
Hazel Royder Von Roeder received a special recognition at commissioner's court Tuesday.
Wellborn woman turns 100, receives special Brazos County Proclamation
AMR ambulance in Rockdale, TX
Milam County, ambulance provider working to address shortages-progress being made