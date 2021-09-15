Texas Avenue improvement project in Bryan closer to construction phase

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan City Council approved agreements with TxDOT Tuesday, inching closer to the start of a $33 million Texas Avenue project.

The city is working with TxDot and the Bryan College Station Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) to bring improvements to the five-mile stretch of road through town.

Construction of the project will be funded by state and federal grants while the city pays $2.3 million for design plans.

“We hope to see continued growth on Texas Avenue and with that would come more traffic. We want to put things in place where folks can travel that corridor in a safe manner and enjoy the corridor in ways they can’t today,” said Paul Kasper, City Engineer.

Business owners like Lamar Cole say they’re excited about the upgrades.

“I choose Texas because of the traffic. We have major traffic coming up and down Texas Avenue all through the day,” said Cole. “The improvements not only help the businesses, it helps the neighborhoods and it helps the community.”

The project will include things like sidewalks, medians, street lights, and traffic signals.

“At lunchtime, you have cars coming in and out, and they just pull out. If you have those medians, that can kind of control that,” said Cole. “We don’t have sidewalks and you can see there’s a trail in our grass. With sidewalks, we don’t have that problem.”

“We certainly hope that the reinvestment from the public sector from these federal funds, state funds, and our city funds in the design efforts in this, will certainly spear redevelopment potential redevelopment in growth along the corridor,” said Kasper.

The first phase of construction is expected to begin in January from Old Hearne Road to 15th Street.

