Aggies on the road to take on Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Kentucky – The No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies open SEC play Friday with a road match against the Kentucky Wildcats. First kick at Bell Soccer Complex is slated for 6 p.m.

The Maroon & White tote a five-match unbeaten streak, kicked off with a 3-1 triumph over then-No. 9 Clemson. The Aggies also boast victories over Sam Houston (5-0), UTEP (4-1) and Southern (5-0) during the run. Most recently, Texas A&M played Oklahoma State to a 1-1 draw in Stillwater.

The match airs on SEC Network+. Fans may listen to the match in the Brazos Valley on 97.3 FM and worldwide in the 12th Man Mobile app and on 12thMan.com/live with David Ellis delivering the commentary.

Eleven different Aggies have scored goals in 2021, including five players with multiple goals. Maile Hayes leads the squad with four goals, all in the last three matches. Kate Colvin ranks second with three goals. Natalie Abel, Daria Britton and Taylor Pounds have two goals apiece. Other Aggies notching one apiece include Kendall Bates, Carissa Boeckmann, Lauren Geczik, Barbara Olivieri, Mia Pante and Natalie Yoo.

Kentucky is off to its best start since the 2015 campaign when they began the year with an 8-1-1 mark en route to a 9-7-4 record. The Wildcats own wins against Marshall (3-0), Louisiana (5-0), Oakland (4-1), Eastern Kentucky (6-0) and Murray State (3-2 – ot). They have ties against Purdue (1-1) and Dayton (0-0) and a loss at South Florida (2-1).

The Aggies own a 7-0-1 edge in the all-time series against Kentucky, including 6-0-1 since joining the SEC. The Maroon & White outscored the Wildcats, 10-2, the last two matches. The first meeting came in NCAA Tournament action in Lexington with Texas A&M pulling out a 3-2 victory in overtime. In the last contest, the Maroon & White won 6-1 in College Station with Ally Watt registering two goals and two assists.