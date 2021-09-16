Bennett Ties for Third at Maridoe Collegiate Invitational

CARROLLTON, Texas – Texas A&M men’s golf’s Sam Bennett registered his ninth career top-five finish as he tied for third at the Maridoe Collegiate Invitational at Maridoe Golf Club.

Bennett carded a 6-under 210 for the tournament after shooting a 4-under 68 on Wednesday. The Madisonville, Texas, native birdied the first hole before a bogey on No. 3, but rebounded with three birdies in the final six holes on the front nine. After making the turn, he birdied No. 11 and No. 16 prior to a bogey on No. 17. Bennett finished one stroke behind Arizona State’s Cameron Sisk and Texas Tech’s Baard Skogen.

As a team, the Maroon & White placed sixth at 17-over. No. 7 Oklahoma won the team title at 3-under, one shot ahead of No. 5 Texas.

“Sam did a great job, and showed once again that he is a great competitor and one of the best players in college golf,” head coach Brian Kortan said. “We need to do more behind him to finish well in these strong events. We saw a lot of good things this week, but we have to put five scores together. We need to be stronger at the bottom to compete against the best teams in the country. We need to work to get there. It is a quick start to the season with two tournaments just a couple weeks in to the semester, but we have a lot of good stuff to build on. I am looking forward to getting back, getting to work and getting better.

Michael Heidelbaugh registered his second consecutive top-20 finish as he tied for 20th at 5-over. The Dallas, Texas, native was 1-under Wednesday. Heidelbaugh shot 1-over on the front nine, but tallied back-to-back birdies on Nos. 11 and 12 to card a 71.

Walker Lee tied for 23rd at 6-over and shot a 1-over 73 in the final round. Phichaksn Maichon tied for 48th at 14-over, and Vishnu Sadagopan tied for 56th at 17-over.

The Aggies return to action Oct. 10-12 at the SEC Match Play Championship at Shoal Creek Country Club in Shoal Creek, Alabama.