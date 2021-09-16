Coleman III, Hoppie Selected to SEC Basketball Leadership Council

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M men’s and women’s basketball’s Henry Coleman III and Qadashah Hoppie were selected to be representatives on the 2021-22 Southeastern Conference Basketball Leadership Council on Thursday by the league.

The council consists of one male representative and one female representative from each of the SEC’s 14 institutions. The goal of the leadership council is for student-athletes to serve as a conduit of communication from their teams to the conference office on issues related to student-athlete experience, student-athlete wellness, and to provide feedback on proposed rules governing the SEC and NCAA.

Coleman III and Hoppie are both entering their first seasons in Aggieland, coming from Duke and St. John’s, respectively. Both are set to attend the annual meeting that will be held virtually.

The Men’s Basketball Leadership Council and the Women’s Basketball Leadership Council comprise two components of the SEC Student-Athlete Leadership Council. The third component is the Football Leadership Council, which meets each January.

2021-22 SEC Basketball Leadership Council

Men’s Basketball

Tyler Barnes, Alabama

Stanley Umude, Arkansas

Babatunde Akingbola, Auburn

Anthony Duruji, Florida

Jabri Abdur-Rahim, Georgia

Keion Brooks, Kentucky

Spencer Mays, LSU

Austin Crowley, Ole Miss

Iverson Molinar, Mississippi State

Javon Pickett, Missouri

Chico Carter, South Carolina

John Fulkerson, Tennessee

Henry Coleman III, Texas A&M

Quentin Millora-Brown, Vanderbilt

Women’s Basketball

Megan Abrams, Alabama

Rylee Langerman, Arkansas

Kiyae’ White, Auburn

Zippy Broughton, Florida

Mikayla Coombs, Georgia

Blair Green, Kentucky

Emily Ward, LSU

Donnetta Johnson, Ole Miss

Myah Taylor, Mississippi State

Haley Frank, Missouri

Laeticia Amihere, South Carolina

Tamari Key, Tennessee

Qadashah Hoppie, Texas A&M

Jordyn Cambridge, Vanderbilt