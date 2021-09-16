Advertisement

Coleman III, Hoppie Selected to SEC Basketball Leadership Council

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M men’s and women’s basketball’s Henry Coleman III and Qadashah Hoppie were selected to be representatives on the 2021-22 Southeastern Conference Basketball Leadership Council on Thursday by the league.

The council consists of one male representative and one female representative from each of the SEC’s 14 institutions. The goal of the leadership council is for student-athletes to serve as a conduit of communication from their teams to the conference office on issues related to student-athlete experience, student-athlete wellness, and to provide feedback on proposed rules governing the SEC and NCAA.

Coleman III and Hoppie are both entering their first seasons in Aggieland, coming from Duke and St. John’s, respectively. Both are set to attend the annual meeting that will be held virtually.

The Men’s Basketball Leadership Council and the Women’s Basketball Leadership Council comprise two components of the SEC Student-Athlete Leadership Council. The third component is the Football Leadership Council, which meets each January.

2021-22 SEC Basketball Leadership Council

Men’s Basketball

Tyler Barnes, Alabama

Stanley Umude, Arkansas

Babatunde Akingbola, Auburn

Anthony Duruji, Florida

Jabri Abdur-Rahim, Georgia

Keion Brooks, Kentucky

Spencer Mays, LSU

Austin Crowley, Ole Miss

Iverson Molinar, Mississippi State

Javon Pickett, Missouri

Chico Carter, South Carolina

John Fulkerson, Tennessee

Henry Coleman III, Texas A&M

Quentin Millora-Brown, Vanderbilt

Women’s Basketball

Megan Abrams, Alabama

Rylee Langerman, Arkansas

Kiyae’ White, Auburn

Zippy Broughton, Florida

Mikayla Coombs, Georgia

Blair Green, Kentucky

Emily Ward, LSU

Donnetta Johnson, Ole Miss

Myah Taylor, Mississippi State

Haley Frank, Missouri

Laeticia Amihere, South Carolina

Tamari Key, Tennessee

Qadashah Hoppie, Texas A&M

Jordyn Cambridge, Vanderbilt

Most Read

Mother and daughter, Teresa and Brooke Roese.
Navasota family grieving loss of both mother and daughter from COVID-19
Texas A&M students gathered at Academic Plaza Tuesday to protest what they're calling a lack of...
Texas A&M students hold protest for more COVID protocols on campus
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Typically, heat islands are located in the more urbanized areas of a city where high-rise...
College Station looks to diminish impacts of heat islands throughout the city
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death

Latest News

Two-time United States Olympic Gold Medalist and Texas Aggie Athing Mu.
Mu Named Finalist for 91st AAU James E. Sullivan Award
Texas A&M Volleyball
Texas A&M Volleyball Set for Matchup with No. 1 Texas
Texas A&M Soccer
Aggies on the road to take on Kentucky
Maroon & White Scrimmage Set for Friday