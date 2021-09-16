College Station gearing up for road trip to battle Porter Spartans

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Cougars won their District 8-5A Division I opener last week beating defending league champion Magnolia 38-10 avenging their only district loss a year ago.

Since that set back last October the Purple and Black have won 10 straight regular-season games.

The Cougars were able to break a close 10-nothing game wide open in the second half with four touchdowns over the final two quarters to win it by 28.

“That’s a good win for us. That’s a tough district team. They are always physical. And I like the way our kids played and did a lot of good things,” said Cougar Head Coach Steve Huff. “We are in a nine-team district so one team is not playing each week. In the first week, four teams are 1-0 and four teams are 0-1 and we want to be on the 1-0 side of that. And I think that’s how we look at it every week just trying to get that district win. Now that can change so quickly in our district and I think it will throughout the year,” concluded Huff.

Standing between the Cougars and a 2-0 district start is the New Caney Spartans. A year ago the Cougars were able to beat the ball control Spartans 24-14.

Kickoff is set for 7 on Friday night from Randall Reed Stadium in New Caney.

