COVID in Context: Comparing Bryan and College Station ISD’s student infection rate to districts sued for mask mandates

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has sued a slew of the state’s school districts for their campus mask mandates, which were banned by Gov. Greg Abbott.

While some of the districts recently sued say they do not even enforce mask mandates, the original six sued continue to enforce the mandate: Round Rock, Elgin, Galveston, Spring, Richardson, and Sherman ISDs.

The Texas Education Agency and the Department of State Health Services require each district to report new COVID-19 cases among staff and students every week. The latest data is for the current school year through Sept. 5.

The following chart shows the cumulative student infection rates (the percentage of the student population that has tested positive) for the 2021-22 school year:

Per Texas DSHS, TEA data (KBTX)

