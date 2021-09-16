Fisher confident Calzada will have ‘great mindset’ preparing for New Mexico

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Hopefully this week makes a big difference for Texas A&M’s Zach Calzada as he prepares to make his first college start for the Aggies on Saturday against New Mexico.

In last week’s win over Colorado Zach Calzada was probably hoping he’d get to play sometime in the 3rd or 4th quarter with the game well in hand.

It was actually the third drive of the game when Haynes King injured his leg and Zach didn’t seem very comfortable under center.

As the game went on the sophomore from Georgia started to move the football and eventually lead the Aggies to victory.

Head Coach Jimbo Fisher is confident a week of preparation as the starter will make a lot of difference than practicing as the backup.

“Back up safety, back up corner, back up DB, back up lineman, you get to play usually somewhere. Back up quarterback you always don’t! Hopefully the mindset and the urgency of understanding how to prepare, which he did prepare well, but you still don’t know until that happens,” said Fisher.

“.I just think the gain of preparation and practice this week and knowing you are going in, I think he’ll have a great mindset,” concluded Fisher.

Calzada and the Aggies will be chasing their first 3-0 start under Jimbo Fisher and first since the 2016 season when they won their first six games.

