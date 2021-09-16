Getting gameday ready with Brookshire Brothers: University of New Mexico

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The maroon and white are back at Kyle Field hosting the New Mexico Lobos for a morning game set at 11 a.m. College Station grocery store Brookshire Brothers is ready to cater to every type of fan on game day with items and services they may need morning, noon, and night.

You can grab breakfast before, drinks and food all during the game, and grab some lunch afterwards

Pregame

On the big day, the grocery store will open its doors at 6 a.m. At this time, fans can also start parking at the site. Parking on game day will be $40 for the whole day, but fans will receive a $20 Brookshire Brothers gift card for in-store items.

“We offer parking, so you can either stay here and watch the game on our big screen or you can walk over to Kyle Field,” said Sarah Beth Oelze, Stage 12 Event Coordinator.

Free parking will be provided for store customers who are just stopping by to shop.

Beyond groceries, the store will have Aggie merchandise and hot food on site. Football fans can easily grab anything their heart desires from breakfast tacos to fried chicken. Coffee and other beverages will be available at Brookshire Brothers Brews.

In-game

Not only is Saturday a big day for the Aggies, but it’s an important one for Brookshire Brothers, too.

Brookshire Brothers will be celebrating its 100th birthday that day, and will be throwing a birthday bash with cupcakes for guests from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Oelze adds Brookshire Brothers will also be serving food all during the game at its watch party, too.

Halftime

Whether you’re grilling at the tailgate before the game, at halftime or following the game, Ben Ackley, Brookshire Brothers Meat Market Manager, recommends football fans try his fajitas recipe.

Ingredients:

Grilled Vegetables:

Red, green, and orange bell peppers

White onion

Olive oil

Lime juice

Black pepper

Cayenne pepper

Sea salt

Cumin

Chili powder

Fajita Steak:

Fajita skirt steak

Texas A&M steak seasoning

Italian dressing

View the video below on how to prepare the meat.

Postgame

Just because the game is over doesn’t mean the fun is done at Brookshire Brothers. Over at Stage 12, fans can enjoy food and drinks within reach, as well as lawn games and board games, according to Oelze.

Later in the evening at 8 p.m., Jon Couch and his friends will take the stage at Stage 12 and play some live music.

The grocery store will be open until midnight.

Do you know what you’re serving at your tailgate this weekend? We are at Brookshire Brothers with a tasty fajita recipe! Posted by Fallon Appleton KBTX on Thursday, September 16, 2021

