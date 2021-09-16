Harmony Public Schools announce virtual learning options for students

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Harmony Public Schools announced to parents this week that they offer virtual learning options for students in Bryan and College Station.

Gov. Greg Abbott recently signed into law Senate Bill 15 on Sept. 1, that provides funding for Texas public schools wishing to offer online learning during the 2021-22 school year.

Under SB 15, school districts may receive total funding for local remote learning for grades K-12. The number of students receiving remote instruction is capped at 10 percent of all enrolled students. To be eligible to participate students must have passed the most recent STAAR exams. If a student did not take STAAR, NWEA grade-level proficiency is required. Students must have earned a “C” grade or higher in “foundation curriculum” courses and they must have no more than 10 percent unexcused absences during the previous school year and maintain less than 10 unexcused absences in a six-month period.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, Harmony Public Schools has always had student safety as our number one priority. It has been our goal to make sure our students are receiving a high-quality education and an environment where they can feel safe and secure. So it has always been our plan to offer virtual learning to our students as long as we are able to do. So. When we learned that we would get funding for virtual education, we immediately jumped at the opportunity and began to incorporate our plan to provide this opportunity to our students,” said April Crow, Harmony Science Academy, Student Recruitment Coordinator.

School officials say they’re grateful for the opportunity to offer this option for families that desire remote learning.

“I’ve talked to a lot of families, and they’re looking into which campus fits best with their child. As a system, we’re a huge proponent of school choice, making sure that each family has the opportunity to choose the best learning environment for their child because every child is different. Every situation is different,” said Crow. “Now, with COVID-19, that extends to choosing whether they learn in person or at home. I’ve got families who prefer in-person learning for their children, and we’re happy to offer that.”

“On the other hand, I’ve got a lot of families who do have safety concerns with sending their kids back to school,” said Crow. “At the beginning of this school year, virtual learning wasn’t offered. I know there were a few families who felt a little bit of trepidation as they considered sending their kids back to campus in person. I’m happy to be able to tell those families we’re always here to take care of your child. Student safety is the priority on our campus, but you do have this option for virtual learning. Everyone’s situation is different. Every family needs something different for their child, and we can provide that.”

