Advertisement

Idaho rations health care statewide as COVID surge continues

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho public health leaders have expanded health care rationing statewide amid a massive increase in the number of coronavirus patients requiring hospitalization.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare made the announcement Thursday morning. St. Luke’s Health System, Idaho’s largest hospital network, asked state health leaders to allow “crisis standards of care” on Wednesday because the increase in COVID-19 patients has exhausted the state’s medical resources.

Crisis standards of care means that scarce resources like ICU beds will be allotted to those patients most likely to survive. Other patients will be treated with less effective methods or, in dire cases, given pain relief and other palliative care as they die.

Thursday’s move came a week after Idaho officials started allowing health care rationing at hospitals in northern parts of the state.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas A&M students gathered at Academic Plaza Tuesday to protest what they're calling a lack of...
Texas A&M students hold protest for more COVID protocols on campus
Mother and daughter, Teresa and Brooke Roese.
Navasota family grieving loss of both mother and daughter from COVID-19
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
Commissioners received an update from the health district about concerning COVID trends.
Brazos County Commissioners receive update on COVID-19 activity, rising cases in children
Texas Avenue in Bryan
Texas Avenue improvement project in Bryan closer to construction phase

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2019, file photo, a man uses a cellphone in New Orleans. Most Americans...
Americans have little trust in online security: AP-NORC poll
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
FILE - In this Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 file photo, Elton John performs "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again"...
Elton John postpones European shows after hip injury
COVID in Context: Sept. 16
COVID in Context: Comparing Bryan and College Station ISD’s student infection rate to districts sued for mask mandates