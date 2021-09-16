Advertisement

Instagram looking to tackle users’ body image issues

Research found Instagram can damage mental health and body image, especially among teen girls.
Research found Instagram can damage mental health and body image, especially among teen girls.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Instagram says it’s looking at new ways to discourage users from focusing on their physical appearance.

This comes after the Wall Street Journal revealed Facebook researchers have repeatedly found Instagram to be toxic for teen girls.

The newspaper reported Tuesday researchers at Facebook, which bought Instagram in 2012, have been conducting studies for three years into how the app affects its millions of young users.

Their research found Instagram can damage mental health and body image, especially among teen girls.

Karina Newton, Instagram’s head of public policy, said Tuesday the photo-sharing platform is increasingly focused on addressing negative social comparison and negative body image.

She said one possibility is to prompt users to look at different topics when they repeatedly view content of that kind.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas A&M students gathered at Academic Plaza Tuesday to protest what they're calling a lack of...
Texas A&M students hold protest for more COVID protocols on campus
Mother and daughter, Teresa and Brooke Roese.
Navasota family grieving loss of both mother and daughter from COVID-19
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
Commissioners received an update from the health district about concerning COVID trends.
Brazos County Commissioners receive update on COVID-19 activity, rising cases in children
Texas Avenue in Bryan
Texas Avenue improvement project in Bryan closer to construction phase

Latest News

Gulf of Mexico gets a break
Tropics heating up again, but Gulf is looking clear
9/16
Thursday PinPoint Forecast 9/16
This undated image provided by Rewards For Justice shows a wanted posted of Adnan Abu Walid...
France calls killing of Islamic State leader big victory
California Democrats are eying changes to the state's recall system.
California lawmakers want to re-evaluate state's recall system