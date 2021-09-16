Advertisement

Macaulay Shines at Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series

Source: KBTX
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Former Texas A&M diver Jessica Macaulay has gotten out to an impressive start at the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series, held in various locations across Europe. Through three of the series’ five competitions, Macaulay stands as the No. 2 woman in the world on the cliff diving circuit.

Macaulay, who dove for the Aggies from 2010-14, is coming off of her best finish of the season after she posted the second-best score (343.8) of the event, held Sept. 12 in Downpatrick Head, Ireland. In the first two events of the series, Macaulay took third in each as she posted a score of 324.95 in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina in August and 300.55 in Saint-Raphael, France in June. 

The Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series combines free-falling from up to 27-meters and awe-inducing acrobatics for fans to take in on land and at sea. Since 2009 the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series has provided a platform for aesthetic action and dives of incredible complexity.

Macauly will look to close out the Red Bull event strong with two stops along the Adriatic Sea left in the series. She will return to the cliffs on Wednesday, Sept. 22 in Puglia, Italy, before competing in the season’s final stop, Polignano a Mare, Italy on Sunday, Sept. 26.

