Maroon & White Scrimmage Set for Friday

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 5 Texas A&M equestrian team hosts its annual Maroon & White Scrimmage on Friday at 3 p.m. at the Hildebrand Equine Complex.

“We like to treat our scrimmage as close to a real meet as possible,” head coach Tana McKay said. “I am excited to see our girls ride under a competition format, and our girls know we expect a high level of performance. After just a few weeks of practice, it’s a great opportunity to evaluate where everyone is at this early in the season.”

Admission to the meet is free and live results will not be provided.

Texas A&M returns 21 Aggies that saw competitive action in 2020-21, including 15 of the 16 starters that led the Maroon & White to a quarterfinals appearance at the National Collegiate Equestrian Association Championships last spring.

The Aggies open the regular season with road trips to South Dakota State (9/25), No. 8 Baylor (10/15) and No. 9 South Carolina (10/22). A&M returns to the Brazos Valley to host No. 2 Georgia (10/29) before competing at No. 10 UT-Martin (11/12) and Lynchburg (11/13). The Maroon & White wrap up the fall slate hosting Auburn (11/18).