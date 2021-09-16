Advertisement

Maroon & White Scrimmage Set for Friday

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 5 Texas A&M equestrian team hosts its annual Maroon & White Scrimmage on Friday at 3 p.m. at the Hildebrand Equine Complex.

“We like to treat our scrimmage as close to a real meet as possible,” head coach Tana McKay said. “I am excited to see our girls ride under a competition format, and our girls know we expect a high level of performance. After just a few weeks of practice, it’s a great opportunity to evaluate where everyone is at this early in the season.”

Admission to the meet is free and live results will not be provided.

Texas A&M returns 21 Aggies that saw competitive action in 2020-21, including 15 of the 16 starters that led the Maroon & White to a quarterfinals appearance at the National Collegiate Equestrian Association Championships last spring.

The Aggies open the regular season with road trips to South Dakota State (9/25), No. 8 Baylor (10/15) and No. 9 South Carolina (10/22). A&M returns to the Brazos Valley to host No. 2 Georgia (10/29) before competing at No. 10 UT-Martin (11/12) and Lynchburg (11/13). The Maroon & White wrap up the fall slate hosting Auburn (11/18).

Most Read

Mother and daughter, Teresa and Brooke Roese.
Navasota family grieving loss of both mother and daughter from COVID-19
Texas A&M students gathered at Academic Plaza Tuesday to protest what they're calling a lack of...
Texas A&M students hold protest for more COVID protocols on campus
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Typically, heat islands are located in the more urbanized areas of a city where high-rise...
College Station looks to diminish impacts of heat islands throughout the city
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death

Latest News

Two-time United States Olympic Gold Medalist and Texas Aggie Athing Mu.
Mu Named Finalist for 91st AAU James E. Sullivan Award
Texas A&M Volleyball
Texas A&M Volleyball Set for Matchup with No. 1 Texas
Texas A&M Soccer
Aggies on the road to take on Kentucky
Coleman III, Hoppie Selected to SEC Basketball Leadership Council