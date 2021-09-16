Navasota’s Washington Avenue nominated in national contest

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - A street in Navasota has been entered and nominated in the “Independent We Stand” America’s Main Streets national contest. Along with Washington Avenue, over 30 streets are participating and the contest will be going on for three months. The winner will be announced on Dec. 20.

The city says if they win the contest they will receive $25,000. They plan on using the prize money to finish a multi-year project that started with a new city hall and streetscapes that surround it.

Navasota Mayor Bert Miller encourages residents and nonresidents to vote online because you can vote as many times as you would like.

“The neat thing about it is that it’s going to be based on the number of votes we can get, and the more we vote the more we have a chance to win, and they say its an unlimited amount of voting so you can vote every day” said Miller.

The first round of voting will conclude on Nov. 7. You can vote for Washington Avenue here.

