New library could be added to Bryan-College Station system

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A new library could be coming to the Lake Walk area in Bryan.

The BCS Library Advisory Board met Wednesday and discussed adding a fourth library to the BCS system. The board says population growth reflected in the 2020 census has caused them to consider making an addition if it’s deemed financially feasible.

”We’re looking primarily at storefronts because that would be the size of library that we would like to add to the system,” BCS Library Advisory Board Vice Chair Daniel Rudge said. “We don’t have a specific location at this time. One of the ones that has been mentioned is Lake Walk.”

No recommendation or decision was made at Wednesday’s meeting. The board just had initial discussions.

They say the location could end up changing if they ultimately make a recommendation, but there a still a number of steps thereafter before anything becomes a sure thing.

“It still has to go through the proper channels at the City of Bryan,” Rudge said. “They would have to make a decision if it makes financial sense to add an additional library. How do we address the staffing issues that would be associated with a new library, what the library would look like, and what kind of materials would be located in it.”

Rudge says the board does not have any financial projections for costs or funding at this time. He says the next step, if a recommendation is made, would be one of Bryan’s assistant city managers making that financial projection. It would go in front of city council to make the final decision.

