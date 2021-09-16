Advertisement

New Mexico quarterback making return to Kyle Field

New Mexico Lobos Football
New Mexico Lobos Football(KBTX)
By John Wilson
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The New Mexico football team will take on No. 7 Texas A&M Saturday at Kyle Field. Lobo quarterback Terry Wilson has made the trip to play in College Station before. Wilson was Kentucky’s starting quarterback when the Wildcats came to Kyle Field in 2018. The Aggies won that game 20-14 in overtime. Wilson threw for 108 yards and a touchdown in that game.

This is Wilson’s first season at New Mexico after transferring from Kentucky. Through two games he has thrown for 559 yards and six touchdowns. He has also run for 47 yards.

Wilson is coming back to College Station with a New Mexico team that is off to a 2-0 start this season and looking to pull off the upset Saturday. “We have to prepare right. We have to make sure that we have the right mindset that anybody can be beaten,” said Wilson. “I’ve been on the other side and I know that those guys are looking at this game as an easy game and we have to know that it’s not an easy game. We have to bring everything we have, bring our “A” game and be on point as much as we can to be able to compete in this game.”

Kick-off for the Texas A&M vs New Mexico game is scheduled for 11:00am Saturday. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.

