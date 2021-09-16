Texas A&M Volleyball Set for Matchup with No. 1 Texas

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – In one of the most anticipated matchups on the Texas A&M volleyball schedule this season, the Aggies play host to the archrival and soon-to-be Southeastern Conference counterpart Texas Longhorns in a 6 p.m. first serve Friday night inside Reed Arena.

Tickets for the upcoming iteration of the Lone Star Showdown are available by clicking here. Fans with a ticket for Saturday’s football game against New Mexico receive free admission to the volleyball match, while the first 2,000 fans will receive a special war hymn shirt. The match is also available for streaming via SEC Network+ and the ESPN app with Casey Richardson and Chelsea Reber calling the action.

The Maroon & White come into Friday’s test on a six-match win streak and with a strong 7-2 overall record. Texas A&M swept Texas State on the road this week as the Aggies have now swept three-consecutive opponents for the first time in the Bird Kuhn era, after taking down UAlbany and UTSA in straight sets last weekend. Against the Bobcats, Morgan Christon dominated on the left pin, finishing with 14 kills on an impressive .313 hitting percentage. Camille Conner served as the team’s key distributor with 35 assists while both Camryn Ennis and Macy Carrabine were stalwarts on the back line, finishing with 18 and 14 digs, respectively.

Led by head coach Jerritt Elliott, the Longhorns return to the Brazos Valley for the first time since 2017 with an unblemished 7-0 record. In the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Coaches Poll, Texas checked in at No. 1 for the third-straight week. The Longhorns return nearly their entire roster from a national runner-up finish in the spring.

Friday night’s rivalry reboot will be the 94th time Texas A&M and its rival from the state capital have met in the sport of volleyball, with the Aggies recording 23 victories in the all-time series. A&M has earned 13 of their 23 wins in the series at home, with the Aggies’ last win over the Longhorns in Reed Arena coming in a 2010 sweep when Texas was the No. 8 team in the nation.

A&M’s meeting with Texas will be the 16th time in program history that the Aggies face a top-ranked opponent and the first time that Texas comes to Bryan-College Station as the top-ranked team in the country. The Maroon & White has one win over a No. 1 team, as A&M took down Stanford in five sets at the USA Mizuno Cup in Chicago, Illinois, on September 8, 1995.