This week’s Classroom Champion is Emily Bienski.

News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest Classroom Champion, Emily Bienski. The St. Joseph Catholic School senior has a 4.3 GPA, and is currently ranked number one in her class.

“Emily works tremendously hard in the classroom and in all of the activities that she participates in. I think she has a very strong determination, and she’s very confident in her abilities. She knows her limits, and also she set high, very high expectations for herself, and she seeks to achieve those expectations,” say teacher Janine Barry.

Emily is a 3-year letter winner in softball and a returning letterman for the Lady Eagle volleyball team. She’s also the Senior Captain for the varsity Cheerleading Squad. Outside of sports, Emily is the STUCO-President, a member of NHS (National Honor Society), Junior Leadership Brazos, the ASL Club, and ALA Girls State. In her spare time, Emily enjoys hanging out with her family and friends.”

“I’d say Emily is a more of a lead by example type person. She likes to to prepare for the things that she does both on the athletic playing fields and the classrooms. So when she does that, she has that time to you know study film or study for her classes; she does really well. So those kinds of traits are important for her and her success on both realms,” said her coach Max Bergkamp.

“Well being a student athlete isn’t very easy. It take like a special level of determination to be one because high school itself is hard. And adding athletics to it and being away from school or having to do everything even faster than usual. It just takes a special level of motivation because I do it because I’m with all my friends, and I just have a lot of fun with it,” says Bienski.

After High School, Emily plans on attending Texas A&M University, and majoring in Bio-medical Science.

Congratulations to Emily Bienski of St. Joseph Catholic School. This week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion!

