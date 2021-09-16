Warming things up a touch into the weekend as a bit more moisture works back in

Like Wednesday, wrap around cloud cover on the back side of Nicholas has managed to work back in to parts of the Brazos Valley Thursday afternoon. Depending on what side of the Brazos Valley you reside on, that will determine just how warm you are able to get through the rest of the day. For folks in the northern and western reaches of the area where a bit more sunshine has been able to peek through, afternoon highs have been able to reach for the upper 80s/low 90s. For those in our southern and eastern counties, temperatures have generally been confined to the upper 70s/low 80s thanks to the thicker cloud deck. Not much rain in sight this Thursday, and the vast majority of any evening plans will sit on the drier side as well.

More sunshine is in the works Friday, helping temperatures climb into the low-to-mid 90s by the afternoon hours after starting off the morning in the upper 60s/low 70s. Most will stay dry to round out the work week ahead of slightly higher rain chances this weekend as a bit more Gulf moisture filters into southeast Texas. Still not a washout by any means, but the moisture combined with daytime heating and a weak disturbance passing overhead could spark up a few showers and storms (~30%) each weekend day. After that -- the big story is the potential for a cold front to work its way into the Brazos Valley by midweek next week. Cautious optimism and still plenty of time to finetune -- but if we can find this boundary to move into parts of the area, a slight cooldown and slightly higher rain chances could be in the cards.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 71. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance for isolated rain. High: 94. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 73. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and storms. High: 94. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

