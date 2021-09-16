Warming trend in store by the upcoming weekend

Overnight lows are headed for the upper 60s/low 70s early Thursday with a little bit more wrap-around cloud cover from Nicholas through the morning. Like Wednesday, we’ll try to break up some of the cloud cover by the afternoon hours, with a few more peeks of sunshine helping temperatures sit in the mid-to-upper 80s, especially north and west. While slightly drier air will try to work into the Brazos Valley on the back side of Nicholas over the next 48 hours, enough lingering moisture may pop up a very few isolated spots of rain Thursday and Friday, with the best chances to find any of that activity in the eastern reaches of the area.

Temperatures will be on a warming trend by the end of the week and into the weekend, with daytime highs looking to reach for the low-to-mid 90s by Friday and Saturday. As winds turn back in from the south and east, a bit more Gulf moisture combined with the sea breeze and a disturbance moving through will bring slightly higher rain chances to the Brazos Valley by the end of the weekend, but not looking to be a washout by any means. A more substantial rain chance looks to come in the form of a cold front reaching for the Brazos Valley by midweek next week.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for isolated rain. High: 91. Wind: NE 5-15 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 72. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for isolated rain. High: 94. Wind: SE 5-15 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 73. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

