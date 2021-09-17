Advertisement

Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Hopalong Cassidy

Hopalong Cassidy is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for September 17, 2021.
Hopalong Cassidy is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for September 17, 2021.(Aggieland Humane Society)
By Karla Castillo
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hopalong Cassidy is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for September 17, 2021. The sweet pup is a Cur, Black-Mouth/Mix and is six to ten months old.

Shelter staff says Hopalong Cassidy arrived at Aggieland Humane with a broken leg that eventually had to be amputated. But that does not slow her down.

“She loves to hop. It’s kind of how she got her name,” said Darby McKenzie with Aggieland Humane Society. “She loves to play, toys, anything...treats. She is just so much fun. She would make a great addition to your already busy family. She would just tag right along.”

Hopalong Cassidy enjoys walks every now and then. If you’re interested in adopting this girl, you can fill out an application form here.

If you’re not quite ready to adopt a pet, Aggieland Humane is also looking for fosters. You can learn more about that here.

Aggieland Humane is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Take a look at the other adorable pets available for adoption here.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother and daughter, Teresa and Brooke Roese.
Navasota family grieving loss of both mother and daughter from COVID-19
College Station Police investigating shots fired
College Station police respond to reports of gunfire Friday morning
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
42-year-old College Station resident Craig Burleson was sentenced to life behind bars on...
College Station man sentenced to life in prison
Typically, heat islands are located in the more urbanized areas of a city where high-rise...
College Station looks to diminish impacts of heat islands throughout the city

Latest News

BTU will move to 4 acres next to Highway 6 in Bryan.
BTU cancels plans to move to former Armory site, will relocate to Bryan’s north side
Brazos County Health District now reporting breakthrough COVID-19 deaths
Texas A&M offers alternate tailgating locations while Aggie Park is under contruction
College Station Police investigating shots fired
College Station police respond to reports of gunfire Friday morning