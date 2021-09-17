Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Hopalong Cassidy

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hopalong Cassidy is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for September 17, 2021. The sweet pup is a Cur, Black-Mouth/Mix and is six to ten months old.

Shelter staff says Hopalong Cassidy arrived at Aggieland Humane with a broken leg that eventually had to be amputated. But that does not slow her down.

“She loves to hop. It’s kind of how she got her name,” said Darby McKenzie with Aggieland Humane Society. “She loves to play, toys, anything...treats. She is just so much fun. She would make a great addition to your already busy family. She would just tag right along.”

Hopalong Cassidy enjoys walks every now and then. If you’re interested in adopting this girl, you can fill out an application form here.

If you’re not quite ready to adopt a pet, Aggieland Humane is also looking for fosters. You can learn more about that here.

Aggieland Humane is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Take a look at the other adorable pets available for adoption here.

