A&M Consolidated hosting Willis in non-district finale

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Lee Fedora and his A&M Consolidated Tigers will look to wrap up the non-district portion of their schedule tomorrow night with a victory against Wills. After a pair of wins at home to kick off the season, the Tigers beat Converse Judson on the road last Friday 28-14.

Coach Fedora has been pleased with the team’s effort but knows improving the communication in all three phases of the game can always get better.

A year ago the Tigers beat Willis on the road 21 to nothing. The rematch will kick off at 7 pm Friday night at Tiger Field.

